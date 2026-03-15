Sinkhole shuts down northbound lanes of SR 411 in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. — Northbound lanes of State Route 411 are closed near Fishers Lane in Keslo because of a sinkhole.

🚧NB SR 411 UPDATE🚧



Northbound SR 411 at MP 2 near Fishers Lane in Kelso (Cowlitz Co.) remains CLOSED due to a sinkhole that formed after heavy rain.



Here’s a look at the damage. Expect delays in the area, and if you need to travel north, please use a different route. https://t.co/4uMxW11DZz pic.twitter.com/Cmj20TBXe4 — WSDOT Southwest (@wsdot_southwest) March 15, 2026

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed the road around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The department says the sinkhole was caused by the recent heavy rain.

Drivers who need to head north will need to take a different route for the time being.

There is no estimated time for when the sinkhole will be fixed so that the road can reopen.

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