Local

Sinkhole shuts down northbound lanes of SR 411 in Kelso

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Sinkhole in Kelso
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KELSO, Wash. — Northbound lanes of State Route 411 are closed near Fishers Lane in Keslo because of a sinkhole.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed the road around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The department says the sinkhole was caused by the recent heavy rain.

Drivers who need to head north will need to take a different route for the time being.

There is no estimated time for when the sinkhole will be fixed so that the road can reopen.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read