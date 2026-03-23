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Silver alert issued for missing 70-year-old Bellevue man, last seen March 19

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
Silver alert issued for missing 70-year-old Bellevue man, last seen March 19 Wayman Rollins, 70, has been missing since March 19. (Photo courtesy of WSP) (Photo courtesy of WSP)
By MyNorthwest.com Staff

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 70-year-old man has been missing since March 19, prompting a silver alert from the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The missing man, Wayman Rollins, was last seen in Bellevue near Polaris at Eastgate on S.E. Eastgate Way at approximately 7:45 p.m. on March 19, near Seattle Humane. It’s unknown which direction he left in.

Rollins is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue, white, and gray plaid shirt and black sweatpants.

Rollins is considered at-risk due to health and mobility issues. If you see him, please call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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