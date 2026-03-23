Silver alert issued for missing 70-year-old Bellevue man, last seen March 19

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 70-year-old man has been missing since March 19, prompting a silver alert from the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The missing man, Wayman Rollins, was last seen in Bellevue near Polaris at Eastgate on S.E. Eastgate Way at approximately 7:45 p.m. on March 19, near Seattle Humane. It’s unknown which direction he left in.

SILVER ALERT: Wayman Rollins was last seen on 03/19/2026 at approx. 7:45p near the 13600 block of SE Eastgate Way.



Wayman was determined to be at risk due to health and mobility issues. If you see him, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/YMRiz3ogvx — The Bellevue Police Department (WA) (@BvuePD) March 21, 2026

Rollins is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue, white, and gray plaid shirt and black sweatpants.

Rollins is considered at-risk due to health and mobility issues. If you see him, please call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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