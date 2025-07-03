Siegel Fire grows to 680 acres, evacuations underway in Spokane County

The Siegel Fire burning in Spokane County is growing.

It’s now 680 acres, and there are level three evacuations for homes between Bonnie Lake and South Texas Ferry Road – which means leave now.

The fire is burning about 14 miles from Cheney.

Firefighters believe it was started by humans just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

An exact cause hasn’t been determined.

Today, firefighters are working towards connecting the fire line around the fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the wildfire is burning in sagebrush, timber, and agricultural land and is threatening homes and crops.

State Fire Mobilization has been authorized to fight the fire and firefighters from the west side of the state are now helping.

Firefighter Paramedic Melnyk and Firefighter EMT McCaughan from Snohomish County Fire District #4 are responding as part of the mobilization effort.

©2025 Cox Media Group