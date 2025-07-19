Short Pierce County chase ends in arrest; suspect hid drugs in private area

A 36-year-old woman was arrested July 17 after leading deputies on a short pursuit in a stolen car and allegedly attempting to hide drugs in her body, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began around 3 p.m. near Ainsworth Avenue South and 104th Street South when a deputy spotted a vehicle reported stolen.

When the deputy tried to stop the car, the driver took off.

A brief pursuit ended when the deputy used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle.

Deputies said the woman, who was driving alone, refused to cooperate after the stop.

They saw her repeatedly reaching into her purse and appearing to stuff objects into her waistband, pants, and shirt.

Fearing she may have been armed, deputies held a 20-minute standoff before deploying a K9 unit.

The woman eventually surrendered without further incident.

Although deputies initially suspected she had a gun, they later determined she had concealed drugs in a private area of her body.

She was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of eluding police, obstruction, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a vehicle, and unlawful possession of drugs.

Jail staff discovered the contraband during a search at booking.

Deputies also noted they saw what appeared to be stolen property and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

A search warrant is pending, and additional charges may follow.

©2025 Cox Media Group