Shoreline Police have new tool to safely identify drugs

SHORELINE, Wash. — Shoreline police have a new tool in their fight against drugs.

The device is called TruNarc.

It’s meant to eliminate some of the safety risks that come with testing drugs.

Authorities say the device uses laser technology to identify drugs like fentanyl quickly and accurately with the push of a button.

Because the laser works through clear packaging, officers won’t have to open plastic bags to test drugs inside them, reducing the risk of exposure.

“It uses a laser that can recognize the pattern that comes back while (drugs are) in the packaging, (and) help us learn what we have — a presumptive test — saving the deputies the harm of opening the packaging,” said King County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tim Meyer.

The sheriff’s office has two of the devices. Another one is in South King County.

Shoreline contracts with the KCSO for its police services.

The new devices were bought with money from drug seizures.

©2023 Cox Media Group