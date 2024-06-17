Shoreline man arrested with $1M worth of drugs

SHORELINE, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s Office confiscated almost $1M worth of drugs from a man in Shoreline following a day-long narcotics investigation.

According to KCSO, the detectives had seen what they thought to be narcotics activity and made a routine traffic stop.

The man arrested, who had a prior criminal history of narcotics, was found to have 40 pounds of methamphetamine, 21,000 fentanyl pills, 3.8 pounds of fentanyl powder, and 2.44 pounds of heroin.

While they only made one arrest, detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

KCSO also thanked their K9 Quinn for the assist in this operation.

KCSO made a big bust in the southwest part of the county.

Taken off the streets:

• 40.06 pounds Methamphetamine

• 21,000 M-30 Fentanyl pills

• 3.8 pounds of Fentanyl powder

• 2.44 pounds of Heroin

Kudos to our K9 Quinn. As usual, a job very well done. pic.twitter.com/2ORIcjZKxR — King County Sheriff's Office (@kingcosoPIO) June 17, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group