Local

Shoreline man arrested with $1M worth of drugs

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Shoreline man arrested with $1M worth of drugs

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SHORELINE, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s Office confiscated almost $1M worth of drugs from a man in Shoreline following a day-long narcotics investigation.

According to KCSO, the detectives had seen what they thought to be narcotics activity and made a routine traffic stop.

The man arrested, who had a prior criminal history of narcotics, was found to have 40 pounds of methamphetamine, 21,000 fentanyl pills, 3.8 pounds of fentanyl powder, and 2.44 pounds of heroin.

While they only made one arrest, detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

KCSO also thanked their K9 Quinn for the assist in this operation.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read