Shoreline Fire Department launches voter-approved regional fire authority

SHORELINE, Wash. — The Shoreline Regional Fire Authority officially launched on Thursday following voters’ approval, the Shoreline Fire Department said in a release.

The Regional Fire Authority is a special district created to provide additional fire protection and emergency medical services by coordinating resources from neighboring departments, according to the Shoreline Fire Department.

The fire authority was voted in through a local election with Proposition 1 and will facilitate faster responses and lower costs for taxpayers, Shoreline Fire says.

“This is a milestone moment,” Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan said.

"We will deliver on our commitments to be as efficient as possible with taxpayer dollars while looking for every opportunity to improve our services," he said.

For more information on the Shoreline Regional Fire Authority, visit shorelinefire.com

