Shoplifters allegedly steal $1700 from Lacey beauty store

LACEY, Wash. — Police say officers are searching for two women who stole numerous products from Ulta Beauty in Lacey.

The accused shoplifters entered the store on Feb. 1 and stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise.

“Do you recognize these two ladies?” said a spokesperson.

If you have any information, police ask that you call (360) 459-4333 and reference case 2024-0673.

©2024 Cox Media Group