Seattle oyster bar attempts to reopen amid employee strike, ownership claims guests were harassed

The Walrus and the Carpenter, an oyster bar in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, could open as soon as Wednesday after management initially announced the restaurant is closing.

The closure announcement followed a tumultuous labor strike that allegedly created “safety concerns” for both staff and guests.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close The Walrus and the Carpenter this evening (June 22, 2026) out of concern for the safety and well-being of our guests,” the establishment wrote in a post on Instagram. “Over the past two days, our security team has documented incidents directed at guests as they arrived at our restaurant, including harassment, name-calling, and spitting. Such deplorable actions have no place in our community, and we urge the union to stop this behavior on the picket line.”

The following day, management stated it’s the restaurant’s goal to open as soon as possible.

“Our goal is to reopen as soon as possible and provide the warm hospitality, great food, and welcoming experience our guests expect and deserve,” management posted on Instagram.

Strike leads to abrupt closure

Employees at the neighborhood eatery represented by the union United Creatures of the Sea went on strike late last week after a unanimous strike vote occurred. According to the union, employees negotiated with management, Sea Creatures, for more than a year before talks crumbled. Employees allegedly experienced reduced hours, lost income, worsened benefits, and instability while bargaining for a contract.

The union later claimed Sea Creatures engaged in unfair labor practices intended to delay negotiations and avoid reaching an agreement.

“For more than a year, unionized workers have attempted to secure a fair first contract through bargaining and legal channels,” United Creatures of the Sea stated on a GoFundMe raising funds for the striking employees. “During that time, workers believe that Sea Creatures has engaged in a sustained pattern of unfair labor practices intended to undermine the union, stall negotiations, and evade bargaining obligations until the workers either give up or are forced to move on.”

The Sea Creatures restaurant group, led by chef Renee Erickson, currently operates nearly a dozen restaurants across Seattle, including Wilmott’s Ghost, located inside The Spheres.

In a statement to The Seattle Times, Sea Creatures management said: “We remain committed to working through our current union negotiations in good faith, reaching a fair agreement and returning to regular operations.”

An alternate staff was brought in to keep the restaurant open during the strike.

The group also issued an apology to guests whom the picket had allegedly harassed.

“To every guest — regulars and first-time visitors alike — who experienced or witnessed this: we are deeply sorry,” The Walrus and the Carpenter wrote on Instagram. “You deserve a warm welcome, a great meal, and genuine hospitality. That is the experience we are always striving to provide, and we regret that it was not the one you received.”

United Creatures of the Sea has denied any accusations of harassment from the picket line.

The Walrus and the Carpenter received multiple James Beard nominations since it opened in 2010, including being a finalist for Outstanding Restaurant nationwide in 2022. Erickson won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northwest in 2016.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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