Shoplifters in Tukwila caught after getaway car ran out of gas

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man and woman tried to run after they were seen shoplifting at the Southcenter Mall, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Police say that the two tried to drive away but couldn’t because their car had ran out of gas.

The man tried to run from officers after grabbing a bag of drugs from the car.

He was eventually caught by police and taken into custody.

The woman was taken into custody as well without incident.

Tukwila Police didn’t give any information about what charges they were booked under.

©2025 Cox Media Group