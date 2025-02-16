Shooting in Olympia sends man to hospital in critical condition

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital in critical condition in Olympia.

In the early hours of Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Martin Way East and Meridian Road Northeast/Duterrow Road Southeast in Olympia.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Deputies immediately applied a tourniquet, the sheriff wrote in a Facebook Post.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff Sanders said that narcotics, shell casings and bullet fragments were found at the scene.

Detectives shut down the road to complete their investigation.

