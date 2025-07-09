Shon Barnes to be sworn in as Seattle’s newest police chief

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) will celebrate the swearing-in of Chief Shon Barnes.

He’s been serving as the interim chief since January, and in July, he was unanimously confirmed by Seattle City Council.

The last full-time chief, Adrian Diaz, was terminated following an investigation into his behavior. That investigation claims Diaz had “an intimate or romantic relationship” with a former police department employee — one he allegedly hired and supervised for a position he created.

Sue Rahr was named interim chief, and she helped to lead the search for Diaz’s replacement—which resulted in the hiring of Barnes.

Barnes most recently served as the Chief of Police for Madison, Wisconsin. He was hired there in 2021 and has over 12 years of police command-level experience.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chief of Police for the Seattle Police Department,” Barnes said. “It is a privilege to lead the dedicated men and women of this department and to work in partnership with such a vibrant and resilient community.”

In April, Barnes released his plan for making the city safer.

He said he wants to deploy more uniformed officers, including Crime Abatement Teams.

He also wants to use “directed patrol strategies” during random hours, target illegal gun trafficking, and work closely with federal partners to remove weapons and drugs from the streets.

©2025 Cox Media Group