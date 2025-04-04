How Seattle’s Police Chief plans to make the city safer

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle’s Police Chief released his plan for making the city safer.

Chief Shon Barnes announced his ‘Immediate Violent Crime Prevention & Enforcement Plan’ on Thursday.

The chief said he wants to deploy more uniformed officers, including Crime Abatement Teams.

He also wants to use “directed patrol strategies” during random hours.

The chief said these strategies will deter violent activity.

The chief said he plans to expand investigation efforts and prioritize the arrest of repeat violent offenders.

He also wants to target illegal gun trafficking and work closely with federal partners to remove weapons and drugs from the streets.

“Public safety is not just about enforcement—it’s about collaboration. The support of our city officials and our community is vital in ensuring we create long-term, sustainable solutions,” The chief said in his news release. “I appreciate our ongoing partnerships and look forward to working together to build a safer Seattle.”

Barnes was sworn in as Seattle’s police chief in January after serving as the chief in Madison, Wisconsin, for three and a half years.









