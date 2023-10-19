Shocking video shows Auburn homeowner firing gun at trio of armed home invaders

AUBURN, Wash. — New video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a homeowner firing a gun at a trio of attempted home invaders.

In the video, you can see three masked men kicking down the door and announcing themselves as “Seattle police.” As the door flies open, gunshots ring out as the resident of the home opens fire, shattering a window on the screen door and sending the men running.

**Press Release/Shooting (Home Invasion)**



10/19



Around 2 a.m., the Auburn Police Department was dispatched to the 31000 block of 117 PL SE for a report of a non-injury shooting. pic.twitter.com/3VcRhIbhag — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) October 19, 2023

Anyone who recognizes the men in the video is asked to call Auburn PD’s tip line at (253) 288-7403.

This isn’t the first time home invaders have popped up in South King County recently. Earlier this week, there were two attempted armed home invasions reported in Kent in as many days. It’s unclear at this time whether there’s any connection to the Auburn incident.









