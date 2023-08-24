Ship leaking ammonia on Foss Waterway has long history of violations

TACOMA, Wash. — The Coast Guard is working to control dangerous fumes from an ammonia leak coming from a 77-year-old ship moored in Tacoma’s Foss Waterway.

The leak was first reported on Aug. 13, according to the News Tribune.

On Tuesday night, crews began injecting carbon dioxide into the ship to help neutralize the ammonia.

On Wednesday, they were working to determine the best way to remove the ammonia from the ship’s leaking tanks.

A form of ammonia is typically used as a refrigerant.

The Coast Guard said there is no immediate threat to the public, according to The Maritime Executive.

The Pacific Producer has been in the waterway for more than a year after racking up a long list of serious pollution and safety violations.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found an ammonia leak on the ship in 2018, along with sanitation, electrical and fire hazards, and other dangers. In 2012 and 2014, inspectors identified similar violations.

The owner of the 472-ton seafood processing ship was fined $50,000 in 2017.

