GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating multiple burglaries in Graham on Monday morning, around the same time another burglary took place in Puyallup.

Now, they are asking for the community’s help with their investigations.

Burglary Investigation #1

The first burglary they are investigating happened along 230th Street Ct. E. in Graham, sometime between 4:10 - 4:50 a.m. on August 11.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to come forward with any video footage that could help their investigation, specifically footage capturing pedestrian or vehicle traffic along 230th Street Ct. E., 86th Avenue E., or 232nd Street.

PCSO is especially interested in any footage that might have captured a white BMW 328 or any suspicious activity.

Sheriff’s office asks for community help in Graham, Puyallup burglary investigations Photo Courtesy: Pierce County Sheriff's Office

Burglary Investigation #2

Sometime between 3:30 - 4:20 a.m. on Monday, another burglary happened along 124th Avenue Ct. E. in Puyallup in the Sunrise/South Hill area.

PCSO again asked residents for any footage that may have captured pedestrian or vehicle traffic, including that same white BMW 328, or any suspicious activity, along 124th Avenue Ct. E. or 168th Street E. (between 122nd Avenue E. and 127th Avenue E.)

Burglary Investigation #3

And lastly, PCSO is searching for any footage from residents that may help the investigation of a burglary along 197th Street East in the Day Break/South Hill area of Graham between 4:00 - 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

The agency is looking for footage of pedestrian or vehicle traffic, or any suspicious activity, along 140th Avenue Ct. E. or 197th Street E. (between 135th Avenue E. and 199th Avenue E.)

If you have any footage, submit it to the PCSO’s cloud storage here, or reach them at their non-emergency line at 253-287-4455.

