Pierce County Sheriff searches for footage in Sunrise, South Hill burglary

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is alerting residents of the Sunrise or South Hill neighborhoods to a burglary that happened in their area.

PCSO says that the burglary happened in the 16800 block of 124th Ave in Puyallup on Monday between 3:30 a.m. and 4:20 a.m.

They are currently looking for residents with any information on suspicious activity that happened.

Specifically, the sheriff’s office is looking for any footage of a white BMW 328.

If you have any footage, they are asking for people to submit it to their cloud storage here.

They say you can also reach them at their non-emergency line at 253-287-4455.

©2025 Cox Media Group