Sheriff: 3-year-old finds live WWII grenade in front yard

A World War II-era hand grenade was safely disposed of Monday night after a 3-year-old boy discovered it in his family’s front yard, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the boy found the grenade outside a home in the 600 block of Willard Street in Hartline and carried it inside to show his parents.

His parents immediately called 911 around 6:45 p.m.

Deputies responded and requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol bomb squad.

When bomb technicians arrived, they examined the device and confirmed it was live.

The squad carefully removed the grenade from the home and took it to a rural area north of Hartline, where it was safely destroyed.

Investigators said the grenade had been outside for a long time and showed clear signs of weather exposure.

It was the type used during World War II, but officials do not know how long it had been buried in the yard or how it ended up there.

No injuries were reported.

