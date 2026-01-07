‘She put on a brave face:’ Team, family remembers UW soccer player who died of rare cancer

SEATTLE — Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday to honor University of Washington women’s soccer goalkeeper Mia Hamant.

Hamant was 21 years old when she died of a rare form of kidney cancer in November: 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer.

During a service on Tuesday, Hamant’s coach, family and friends honored her and shared how they would remember her legacy.

“She was so good with her feet,” said UW Women’s Soccer Head Coach, Nicole Van Dyke, who called her one of the best goalkeepers in UW history.

Her teammates remembered her as a dependable player, always looking out for others and putting them ahead of herself.

“Mia was brave, competitive and fearless,” said teammate Malie Chamberland.

“She was inclusive,” Van Dyke said. “She made sure people were cared for.”

While Hamant missed out on play during the last year, she attended every home game until she passed.

She cheered on her team as they advanced, ultimately becoming Big Ten Champions after her death.

“She was such a light, such a goofball,” said Chloe Seelhofs, Hamant’s teammate, roommate and close friend. “She persevered through everything that she went through.”

“She suffered every day but put on a brave face,” said Kevin Hamant, Mia’s father.

On top of the service, the university hosted a reception and collected flowers, cards and notes for Mia’s family.

You can send a video message to her family here.

©2026 Cox Media Group