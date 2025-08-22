Shawn Kemp sentenced to 12 months of community service for firing gun outside Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp has been sentenced to 12 months of community service, with a total of 240 hours in service for firing a gun outside the Tacoma Mall two years ago.

In 2023, Kemp was arrested for shooting at a car outside the mall. He tracked his stolen phone to the mall and fired three shots at the suspects.

No one was injured.

Kemp told officers at the scene that he was firing in self-defense.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

The prosecutors were seeking a nine-month jail sentence.

Shawn Kemp’s stake in pot business in jeopardy

In addition to community service, Kemp faces uncertainty about his partial ownership of Kemp’s Cannabis.

Brian Smith, communications director at the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board, said felony convictions make it difficult to renew a cannabis license.

“It’s up to the board to make those decisions,” Smith said. “Our guidelines say no. If you are convicted of a felony within 10 years, our guidelines say not to go forward with that license.”

Licenses to operate a cannabis business are required and must be renewed annually. Kemp has a 10% ownership in Kemp’s Cannabis, according to Smith.

If Kemp were denied a cannabis license renewal, Smith said, there are options available to keep the businesses operating.

“The board even has the option of only letting it go forward without him on the license. Or the other members [business co-owners] could ask him to leave. That’s a business decision on their end,” Smith said.

MyNorthwest.com contributed to this article.

KIRO 7 is reaching out to learn what this will mean for Kemp’s pot shops.

©2025 Cox Media Group