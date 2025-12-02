Shattered window, expired tabs lead Seattle police to fentanyl bust

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers made a drug bust in First Hill on Sunday, seizing several grams of narcotics and plastic baggies that indicated the intent to sell.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., officers were doing proactive patrols near Harvard Avenue and Spring Street, SPD announced.

Officers located two individuals inside a vehicle that had expired car tabs and a shattered driver’s side window.

SPD noted the driver appeared to be nodding off and had a glass pipe in his hand. A second glass pipe was sticking out of his coat pocket and had “obvious burned narcotic residue.”

The driver was arrested for narcotics possession and recovered the following:

9.2g Fentanyl

7.3g Xanax

1.2g Methamphetamine

0.5g Cocaine

$253 Cash

Approximately 70 plastic baggies

Two scales

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for sale or delivery of synthetic narcotics.

