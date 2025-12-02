Shattered window, expired tabs lead Seattle police to fentanyl bust

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers made a drug bust in First Hill on Sunday, seizing several grams of narcotics and plastic baggies that indicated the intent to sell.
At approximately 6:20 p.m., officers were doing proactive patrols near Harvard Avenue and Spring Street, SPD announced.
Officers located two individuals inside a vehicle that had expired car tabs and a shattered driver’s side window.
SPD noted the driver appeared to be nodding off and had a glass pipe in his hand. A second glass pipe was sticking out of his coat pocket and had “obvious burned narcotic residue.”
The driver was arrested for narcotics possession and recovered the following:
- 9.2g Fentanyl
- 7.3g Xanax
- 1.2g Methamphetamine
- 0.5g Cocaine
- $253 Cash
- Approximately 70 plastic baggies
- Two scales
The suspect was booked into King County Jail for sale or delivery of synthetic narcotics.
