Local

Shattered window, expired tabs lead Seattle police to fentanyl bust

By Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest.com
FILE: SPD
By Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest.com

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers made a drug bust in First Hill on Sunday, seizing several grams of narcotics and plastic baggies that indicated the intent to sell.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., officers were doing proactive patrols near Harvard Avenue and Spring Street, SPD announced.

Officers located two individuals inside a vehicle that had expired car tabs and a shattered driver’s side window.

SPD noted the driver appeared to be nodding off and had a glass pipe in his hand. A second glass pipe was sticking out of his coat pocket and had “obvious burned narcotic residue.”

The driver was arrested for narcotics possession and recovered the following:

  • 9.2g Fentanyl
  • 7.3g Xanax
  • 1.2g Methamphetamine
  • 0.5g Cocaine
  • $253 Cash
  • Approximately 70 plastic baggies
  • Two scales

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for sale or delivery of synthetic narcotics.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read