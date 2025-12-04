Local

Several people hurt after car hauler, school bus crash on I-5

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Lacey crash (WSDOT)
LACEY, Wash. — Several people were hurt after a car hauler, a school bus, and six cars crashed into each other.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

The crash happened Thursday morning on I-5 near Martin Way East in Lacey.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say no children were on the bus.

The crash blocked all northbound lanes for some time, and according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, backups stretched to about five miles during the morning commute.

Troopers say the the cause of the crash is “speeds too fast for conditions” which caused the semi truck to lose control and jack jackknife.

