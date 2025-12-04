Several people hurt after car hauler, school bus crash on I-5

LACEY, Wash. — Several people were hurt after a car hauler, a school bus, and six cars crashed into each other.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

The crash happened Thursday morning on I-5 near Martin Way East in Lacey.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say no children were on the bus.

The crash blocked all northbound lanes for some time, and according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, backups stretched to about five miles during the morning commute.

Troopers say the the cause of the crash is “speeds too fast for conditions” which caused the semi truck to lose control and jack jackknife.

There are now 2 lanes open on I-5 NB near Martin Way in @CityofLacey. The right lane remains blocked. It will be slow going until we're able to clear the scene. Pack your patience folks. pic.twitter.com/nwF2LQRUkD — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) December 4, 2025

All lanes are blocked on I-5 NB in @CityofLacey for a crash involving a jackknifed semi carrying vehicles. Traffic is being diverted at Martin Way. Current backup is 5 miles. Use alternate routes. Real time info at https://t.co/HUGa1WTJfY pic.twitter.com/5K1ZBYfKcT — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) December 4, 2025

This is due to a collision involving a car hauler, school bus, and an unknown amount of other vehicles. There are several complaints of injuries.



FYI, there are not kids on the bus. Troopers have just arrived on scene and more details are being gathered. https://t.co/a9YvxDIitY — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) December 4, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group