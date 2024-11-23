Several encampments cleared out of Ocean Shores Dunes with notice to vacate, remove property

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — In a Friday press release, the Ocean Shores Police Department announced that several encampments in the Ocean Shores Dunes were cleared on Nov. 21 after those facing homelessness there were given a one-week notice to vacate and remove their property.

Deputy Kyle Watson, a public information officer with the Ocean Shores Police Department, said in the press release that on Nov. 14, the department served several encampments in the Ocean Shores Dunes with a Notice-to-Vacate and remove property within a week.

Watson said people who were dealing with homelessness at the encampments declined help to resources at the time of the notice.

A week later, the department went to the encampments and told people they needed to leave the Dunes, citing the Dunes Protection Act, which allows Washingtonians and tourists to enjoy the dunes area and protects those areas for the future. In section 19.03.080 of the act, overnight camping is prohibited and camping in the dunes protection area is prohibited at all times.

The act goes on to state that, “For purposes of this chapter, “camping” means to remain overnight, whether or not a person erects a tent or other shelter or uses sleeping equipment, such as a sleeping bag.”

Watson said that everyone left the Dunes and was offered resources and help again, but they declined support.

"Thank you to the Ocean Shores Fire Department and the Ocean Shores Public Works Department for your assistance in protecting the Ocean Shores Dunes, the press release said.













