Several bear sightings reported on Cushman Trail in Gig Harbor

The Gig Harbor Police Department has a warning for anyone who regularly uses the Cushman Trail.

They say there have been several reports of a bear near Rosedale Street.

“Please be aware of your surroundings and be careful with your pic-a-nic baskets,’ the department said, as a nod to the popular cartoon Yogi Bear.

It’s typical for bears to be active in Gig Harbor in the spring.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) estimates that there are approximately 22,000 black bears in the state.

If you encounter one, here’s what WDFW suggests:

Stop, remain calm, and assess the situation. If the bear seems unaware of you, move away quietly when it’s not looking in your direction.

If the bear walks toward you, stand up and wave your hands above your head, talking to the bear in a low voice.

If you cannot safely move away from the bear or it keeps moving towards you, scare it away by clapping your hands, stomping your feet, and yelling.

If you are in a group, stand shoulder-to-shoulder and raise and wave your arms to appear intimidating. The more a black bear persists, the more aggressive your response should be. If you have bear spray, use it.

Do not run from the bear. It may trigger an attack.

