Seriously WA, stop littering 38 million pounds each year

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Other than left-lane campers and bad mergers, few things are more disappointing behind the wheel than watching someone toss garbage out of their car.

For a state that considers itself so green and environmentally forward, we do a terrible job with littering. The Department of Ecology estimates that 38 million pounds of trash ends up on the sides of our roads every year—that’s 42% above the national average. A lot of that is dumped there on purpose. A recent study suggested that 25% of Washington residents admit to routinely throwing trash out the window.

Who are these people? Who still does this?

Litter not only makes our roads look bad, but it can also be dangerous.

Littering persists despite Washington’s green goals





Forty percent of Washington’s litter comes from unsecured loads, and this stuff is really dangerous—coolers, lumber, household garbage. I’m sure we’ve all had to swerve into another lane to avoid something flying out of a car in front of us. Another significant source is that quarter of people who just toss cigarette butts, cans, cups, or bags out the window. You might be surprised how many people simply dump their household garbage on the side of the road, or at park-and-rides and rest areas.

It costs the state about $12 million every year to pick up as much trash as it can. That cleanup effort takes state workers away from other important road work, like maintenance and fixing potholes.

WSDOT reports that more than 1,000 tons of trash were picked up last year—that’s two million pounds of garbage. That includes more than 300 tons removed from or near homeless encampments.

It’s a good reminder to keep a small bag in your car and throw everything away when you gas up or get home. There’s no excuse for tossing anything out of your window—and no excuse for failing to secure your load.

©2025 Cox Media Group