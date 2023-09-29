‘Serious’ motorcycle crash in Lacey sends rider to hospital in critical condition

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Fire Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Martin Way and Ranger around noon on Friday.

The rider was airlifted to Harborview in critical condition according to Lacey Fire.

The road is back open and the Thurston County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

