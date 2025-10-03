Serial police eluder attempts another escape, K9 and helicopter spoil his plans

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 33-year-old man, known to run from the police, was arrested Tuesday night after he attempted to escape from Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers.

At approximately 7 p.m., SPD officers responded to reports of a man pointing a firearm at people in the 200 block of Harvard Avenue E., SPD announced.

As officers arrived, the suspect tried to hide outside of a nearby business, attempting to conceal his identity.

SPD recognized the suspect from prior felony offenses and has been known to carry firearms.

Notorious SPD eluder attempts his latest escape

As officers made contact with the suspect, he attempted to run away.

Officers chased after the man in a foot pursuit that ended up in Capitol Hill.

The suspect successfully eluded SPD as he jumped over a fence and ran through a parking lot out of sight of officers.

An SPD K9 unit and a King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter responded to assist in the search.

Officers later found the suspect hiding between some trees in a parking lot in the 200 block of Harvard Avenue E.

SPD seized 2.8 grams of methamphetamine and a single round of unspent ammunition from the suspect. A firearm was not located.

Officers booked the suspect into King County Jail for obstruction and narcotics possession.

Narcotics unit detectives will lead the investigation.

