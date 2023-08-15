Local

Semi-truck rollover blocks all southbound lanes of I-5 in Bellingham

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A semi-truck rolled over, spilling debris all over southbound Interstate 5 in Bellingham Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The initial report came at 3:40 a.m., showing a truck on its side near Sunset Drive with what appeared to be drywall spilling across all lanes of traffic.

A detour was set up along city streets.

