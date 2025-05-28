Semi truck hits cars on I-5 in north Seattle, blocks all SB lanes of traffic

SEATTLE — All lanes of traffic on Interstate 5, just north of Northgate at 85th, are blocked in the southbound lanes after a semi-truck appears to have crossed over all lanes of traffic, through a concrete barrier and hit other cars.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near 120th Street. All lanes are blocked and traffic is at a standstill.

Two northbound lanes directly across it are blocked due to another crash.

One car appears to be under the semi.

At about 10:45 a.m., the semi-truck had been cleared from the scene, but all southbound lanes continued to be blocked as the investigation continued.

By 10:55 a.m., crews were working to repair the median and clean the roadway.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured but WSDOT cameras overlooking the highway show several people running to two cars.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group