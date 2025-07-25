Semi-truck filled with soda rolls 200 feet off roadway near Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Two southbound lanes on I-5 were closed for hours after a semi-truck tumbled off of southbound I-5 near S. 375th Street in Federal Way.

The driver suffered minor injuries as the truck rolled 200 feet off the road into a ditch at around 3 am.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson (WSP) said the truck was filled with soda and left a path along the roadway.

This is the 1 semi collision still being worked on SB I-5 near S. 375th. Minor injury. Semi is 200 feet off the road. Two lanes remain closed to recover the truck. pic.twitter.com/OLAk5hmebv — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 25, 2025

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) noted the backups were more than 4 miles long. Incident Response and State Patrol responded to the crash.

All lanes of southbound I-5 reopened at around 11:30 am and the truck has since been towed away, WSP says.

