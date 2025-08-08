Semi truck driver dies after suffering medical emergency on SR-520

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a semi truck driver has died following a crash early Friday morning heading westbound on State Route 520 in Bellevue.

Just after 3:30 a.m., approaching I-405, the 53-year-old driver suffered an apparent medical emergency, causing the truck to lose control, according to a WSP report.

The truck hit the right guardrail and continued for several hundred feet before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Crews attempted to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, State Patrol says.

