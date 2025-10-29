Semi-truck crashes into ditch along SR-18 near Tiger Mountain Summit

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — One person was taken to the hospital after a semi-truck reportedly ran off the road and crashed into a ditch along westbound State Route 18 near Tiger Mountain Summit this morning.

Eastside Fire & Rescue reported responding to the crash just before 6 a.m., saying the semi-truck had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol, the driver had some lacerations and a bump on their head, but no major injuries. Firefighters say he was taken to the hospital.

SR-18 was closed briefly as crews recovered the semi.

By 7:38 a.m., just the right lane of the highway was blocked, but drivers were told to continue to expect traffic delays in the area.

UPDATE 3: Back to just the right lane of WB SR 18 blocked at Tiger Mountain Summit (MP 25). Continue to expect delays in the area. https://t.co/qfaR1T8hzJ pic.twitter.com/7WuHpIlbkX — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 29, 2025

