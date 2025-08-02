Semi truck bursts into flames on SR18 in Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A semi truck heading westbound on State Route 18 caught fire and its trailer was fully engulfed in flames at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Puget Sound Fire said the flames also extended into the brush on the side of the highway near 236th Avenue Southeast in Maple Valley.

It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, and traffic was backed up for hours as crews worked to clear the debris.

Photos posted online show the destruction where the fire started toward the front of the semi, then spread to the trailer.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Puget Sound Fire is on location of a semi truck fire on westbound Hwy 18 at milepost 16, near Maple Valley. Currently we have 3 fire engines and 1 command vehicle on location. Please drive carefully in this area. — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 2, 2025

