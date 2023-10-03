2 earlier semi crashes on I-5 in Tukwila have traffic crawling

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two earlier semi crashes on northbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila are causing long backups Tuesday morning.

Both crashes have nearly cleared, but the damage to the morning commute has already been done.

The first crash at Interstate 405 was blocking the three right lanes. All lanes reopened at around 5:25 a.m., but traffic is still heavy.

After that, a crash just south of State Route 900 happened about two miles north of the first one.

In that crash, the two left lanes were blocked but as of 5:30 a.m., only one right lane was blocked.

Then at 5:40 a.m., another crash happened on northbound I-5 at Interurban Avenue South in Tukwila. A semi truck was not involved, but the right lane is blocked.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Expect significant traffic NB I-5 into #Seattle this morning.



PLAN ahead, EXPECT delays and use ALTERNATE routes.



2 earlier collisions a couple miles apart in the #Tukwila Southcenter area are causing traffic backups.



Federal Way to Seattle: 50 mins/39 HOV pic.twitter.com/crHK9Pt3Xy — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 3, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group