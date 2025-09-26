Semi carrying dirt spills load on SR 202

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A semi-truck carrying dirt spilled its load on State Route 202 on Friday morning, blocking all westbound lanes.

The truck is currently flipped on its side at milepost 10 between Redmond and Sammamish.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) police and fire are on scene to help.

No word on how long it’ll take to get the crash cleared or what caused it.

We are working to learn whether anyone has been hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

