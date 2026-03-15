Second wave of restaurants open at Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place

EVERETT, Wash. — The Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place just got a little bit sweeter.

Menchie’s at the Marina is now open at Fisherman’s Harbor “Restaurant Row.”

The new frozen yogurt shop arrives during the second wave of restaurant openings in the area.

Tapped Public House opened earlier this month, while Rustic Cork Wine Bar and The Net Shed Fish Market & Kitchen both debuted in December 2025.

Marina Azul Cocina & Cantina is expected to open early this spring.

“Everett’s waterfront continues to grow as a vibrant place for our community to gather, and we’re excited to welcome Menchie’s to the neighborhood. When businesses choose to invest in Everett, they’re investing in our residents, our economy, and the future of our city! When new businesses open, we see new energy in our community and new opportunities for families and visitors to enjoy everything Everett has to offer,” shared Cassie Franklin, Mayor of Everett.

The Port says it is continuing its search for a breakfast and brunch café to round out the final space in the new building.

The revitalization of the waterfront is a project that’s been in the works for almost a decade.

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