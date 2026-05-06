Second suspect arrested in ‘unprovoked’ attack of elderly man in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A second suspect accused in a violent, unprovoked attack of a 77-year-old in Seattle last month has been arrested.

Surveillance video shows two men shoving and assaulting the 77-year-old at 3rd Ave. and Pike Street.

Officers found the man bleeding from a head injury. They believed he had a broken arm, but it would later be determined that several bones were broken, according to Redmond police.

He was taken to a VA Hospital for treatment.

Police told KIRO 7 that as unprovoked as the attack was, what was more unsettling was the reaction from the suspects afterwards, caught on surveillance footage.

“They walked off, nonchalant. It’s almost like they were joking or mocking what just happened, they were replaying it,” Det. Eric Munoz said. “They were making fun... or making light of the scenario based on their body language as the victim was lying on the ground bleeding and clearly in serious pain.”

29-year-old Ahmed Osman was arrested for his alleged involvement in the assault. He was charged on April 30, and prosecutors say he is out of custody now.

Osman did not show up for a recent court appearance, so now there is a warrant out for his arrest.

On May 4, Redmond police got reports of a man who matched the description of the second suspect involved in the Seattle assault.

The 911 caller said they recognized the individual from news coverage released earlier in the day, which included surveillance footage of the two suspects in the attack.

The second suspect was booked into King County Jail. He has not yet been charged.

“This arrest is the direct result of strong collaboration between agencies and the vigilance of our community,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “By combining real-time technology with focused investigative work, we are able to identify suspects quickly and hold violent offenders accountable.”

If you have any information on Osman’s whereabouts, call 911.

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