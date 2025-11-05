Second food giveaway in a week attracts hundreds in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Vehicles lined up early Wednesday morning at the Tacoma Dome as people sought food assistance amid the government shutdown.

The shutdown caused food assistance through the SNAP program to stop, and there is uncertainty about when it will be restored as the issue has landed in the court system.

Washington State is also promising to fill the gaps, but some people in Pierce County can’t wait and lined up well before dawn at the Tacoma Dome just for a chance at free food given away by Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank and the Make a Difference Foundation, which are running the food giveaway.

Ahndrea Blue, President and CEO of the Make a Difference Foundation, organized the giveaway, recognizing the dire need as food stamps have been cut off due to the shutdown.

“It’s very difficult to see people desperate, in crisis not knowing when their next meal’s going to come,” said Blue, who was marshalling volunteers at the event Wednesday morning.

This is the second food giveaway at the Tacoma Dome in a week, highlighting the ongoing need for food assistance in the community.

Blue says while people are hurting, she’s also seen a lot of generosity.

A child donated $33.55 from their piggy bank, a gesture that Blue said would provide 330 meals, as each dollar can make 10 meals.

Cheyenne Carnagie, who arrived before 7 A.M., expressed the difficulties faced by many.

“It’s rough food is getting so expensive and now with food stamps being cut off due to the government shutdown everybody is hurting,” she said.

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is also working with Amazon for emergency food deliveries, providing additional support to those in need.

People can register online at Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank website.

This is the first week the emergency deliveries will happen with Amazon’s help so the program is likely to be ironing out some details, but Blue says it will be a go and will help with a waiting list they have for food deliveries.

