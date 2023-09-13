Second arrest made in Everett teen’s fatal shooting at school bus stop

EVERETT, Wash. — A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Kamiak High School student last week.

The first suspect was arrested on Saturday.

Uriel Hernandez-Martinez, 20, known as the rival gang’s “Big Homie,” or leader, is one of the men Everett police say murdered the teen as part of a long-running feud between gangs.

The second suspect was arrested Tuesday night. Everett Police said he is a 19-year-old man.

Prosecutors say rival gang members threatened to kill the victim for several days before he was gunned down.

Investigators say Hernandez-Martinez admitted to others that he and another gang member pulled the trigger.

Although the investigation continues, police believe those responsible for the shooting are in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Scene where teen shot at Everett bus stop Everett Police say a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waiting for a bus to take him to school.

