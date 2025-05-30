Seattle’s Waterfront to host inaugural ‘Meet Me at Waterfront Park’ 5K on Saturday

The long-awaited grand opening season of Seattle’s revitalized Waterfront Park kicks off this Saturday, May 31, with the inaugural “Meet Me at Waterfront Park 5K,” presented by Brooks Running.

Organizers say the event will be the first major public celebration at the newly redeveloped Pier 62, and participants are invited to walk, jog or run along the scenic Alaskan Way corridor to help usher in a new era for the city’s central waterfront.

The event is designed to be accessible and festive, with multiple starting waves, a free Kids Dash, live music, food trucks, and a post-race community celebration open to everyone—whether they’re racing or just stopping by.

Packet Pickup and Perks

Early packet pickup is available at two Seattle locations:

Thursday, May 29 , 3–6 p.m. at West Seattle Runner (2743 California Ave SW)

, 3–6 p.m. at (2743 California Ave SW) Friday, May 30, 4–7 p.m. at Brooks Trailhead (3400 Stone Way N)

Participants who pick up their packet early are automatically entered to win a pair of Brooks running shoes. Additional perks include discounts on Brooks products and gear discounts at West Seattle Runner.

Race Day Schedule

On Saturday, May 31, packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m. near the Seattle Aquarium’s Ocean Pavilion. Alaskan Way’s southbound lanes will be closed to vehicles from 7–10 a.m. to allow for a safe course.

The 5K will be run in three waves:

7:55 a.m. – Wave 1: Timed runners seeking minimal traffic interruption.

Timed runners seeking minimal traffic interruption. 8:20 a.m. – Wave 2: Competitive runners who don’t mind possible ferry delays.

Competitive runners who don’t mind possible ferry delays. 8:40 a.m. – Wave 3: Casual participants who can pause for ferry traffic.

A free Kids Dash for children 12 and under begins at 8:05 a.m. All kids will receive a bib and a small prize at the finish line.

The course runs along Alaskan Way and briefly crosses over the entrance to Colman Dock.

Race organizers are working with the Port of Seattle and Washington State Ferries to limit disruptions, but runners in Waves 2 and 3 may need to stop for ferry traffic. Traffic officers and course monitors will assist runners across safely.

Community Celebration at Pier 62

The race ends at Pier 62, where the Community Celebration begins at 10 a.m. Highlights include:

Post-race stretch with Mother Yoga (10 a.m.)

DJ set by DeeJay Hershe (10:45 a.m.)

Live music from The Pazifics (11:25 a.m.) and Day Soul (12:45 p.m.)

Local food trucks and vendors

Activities for families, including baby changing and nursing stations

The celebration runs until 2:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Transportation, Parking, and Accessibility

Participants are encouraged to use public transportation or rideshare. Metro buses and Link Light Rail stops are within walking distance. Water Taxi service from West Seattle and Vashon Island also drops off near the venue.

Free parking is available at the Lumen Field garage (330 S Royal Brougham Way) for up to 1,100 vehicles. A race-day parking voucher (available at packet pickup) must be shown to the attendant. A free Waterfront Shuttle will provide transport from the garage to the start line.

Street parking and paid garage options are also available, and parking apps such as SpotHero, ParkWhiz, and Parkopedia can help reserve spots in advance.

Course Details and Amenities

One water station will be located at the 5K turnaround point.

Finish line refreshments include coffee, crackers, fruit bars, sparkling water, and bananas from the Amazon Banana Stand.

Secure gear check is available until 10:30 a.m.

Commemorative T-shirts are distributed at packet pickup; finisher pins are handed out at the finish line.

Participants can check their times online immediately after the race, and top finishers in each category will receive prizes from Brooks.

Strollers are allowed (rear of the pack only), but dogs, bikes, scooters, and unicycles are not permitted on the course. Leashed dogs are welcome at the community celebration area.

Accessibility accommodations are available, and participants with specific needs are encouraged to email accessibility@waterfrontparkseattle.org in advance.

Support for the event is provided by Brooks, the Gates Foundation, WeWork, Amazon, Microsoft, and the Port of Seattle.

Registration remains open for late sign-ups.

For more information, visit waterfrontparkseattle.org.

