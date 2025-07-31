Seattle’s Ravenna Varsity restaurant closing after decades of service

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Ravenna’s Varsity restaurant in North Seattle will permanently close on August 3 after 62 years of service, Vanishing Seattle confirmed.

The diner initially opened in 1963 and is located at 2300 NE 65th St.

The restaurant is closing because the business failed to reach a lease agreement. The landlord reportedly turned down all potential buyers who could have continued ownership of the diner.

Vanishing Seattle noted that the Varsity struggled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Other contributing factors to the closure included rising food costs in Seattle and city surcharges.

“While it breaks our hearts to see the Varsity shut its doors, what we will miss the most is the customers who have become like members of our family,” Owner Sandy Pelkey said. “It still doesn’t feel real that we won’t see our beloved regulars that we hold dear in our hearts.”

The original building was torn down for construction in 2002 and reopened in 2004. There is no plan to reopen the restaurant at this time because of various costs that may push the family toward bankruptcy.

“We will miss all of you more than you know. The doors may shut, but the connections and community we built will last a lifetime,” Pelkey stated.

The owner mentioned that the Varsity may provide “Sandy’s famous cinnamon rolls” in pop-ups, festivals, and online orders after taking some time off.

Support for the Varsity through GoFundMe is encouraged — donations to the campaign total nearly $17,000.

