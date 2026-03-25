Seattle’s Mt. Joy chicken restaurant closes both locations

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A local chicken restaurant in Seattle, Mt. Joy, has officially closed both of its locations.

The company was co-founded in 2023 by Seattle tech executive Robbie Cape, restaurateur Ethan Stowell, pastry chef Dionne Himmelfarb, and Justin Kaufman.

Mt. Joy underwent an ownership change last year, changing hands as Conscious Hospitality co-founder Daniel Brawer took control in June 2025, according to Washington business license records obtained by The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Mt. Joy’s food truck to brick-and-mortar journey ends abruptly

Mt. Joy initially launched as a food truck in the parking lot of a former Capitol Hill Starbucks in 2023. Later on, the company’s first brick-and-mortar chicken joint opened up at 1530 11th Avenue on Capitol Hill beside Matcha Magic.

The company then expanded into South Lake Union in 2024 with a 900-square-foot location at 1051 Thomas Street.

Mt. Joy aimed to be a trailblazer within the heavily populated fried-chicken market through its goal of being the “first ever regenerative-focused” restaurant in the Pacific Northwest.

“Mt. Joy is a destination,” the company stated. “We are a village of farmers, cooks, and food advocates passionate about celebrating the power of regenerative agriculture to make mouthwatering, fast-casual food that’s better for everyone.”

Regenerative farming is a process of land management that prioritizes improving soil health and the ecosystem rather than solely sustaining it. The technique minimizes soil disturbance and restores carbon and water cycles, which produces nutrient-dense foods, according to The Wildlife Trusts.

Mt. Joy’s menu offered a variety of sandwiches for $14, including classic and spicy chicken sandwiches, with a choice of either white or dark meat, and a portobello sandwich with arugula, tomato, pickle, and a miso mayo spread.

Boneless wings, cauliflower bites, and a Mediterranean chicken rice bowl were also featured on the menu, ranging in price from $9 to $15.

After its launch, Cape told Eater Seattle that he envisioned Mt. Joy as a “multibillion-dollar” brand, with the potential for 1,000 locations across the U.S., according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group