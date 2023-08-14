Seattle’s Green Lake closed for swimming due to toxic algae

Park-goers looking to cool down during the heatwave should avoid Green Lake in Seattle due to toxic algae, according to King County Public Health.

After water testing, Seattle Parks and Recreation has asked people and pets to stay out of the lake after toxic algae were found.

The swimming beach is also closed.

Parks and Recreation recommend people not swim or water ski in the lake. Do not drink lake water and do not allow your pets to drink the water.

If you’re fishing in the lake, clean fish well and discard the guts. Boaters should also avoid areas of scum.

