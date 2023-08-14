90s and more: Excessive Heat Warnings across Western Washington

Several weather advisories have been posted by the U.S. National Weather Service for areas across Western Washington, warning of dangerously hot temperatures through Tuesday evening.

In Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, and Everett, daytime temperatures in the mid-80s to low-90s are expected through 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

In most of Snohomish, King, Pierce, and Thurston County, daytime temperatures are expected to be in the low-90s through Tuesday night.

Out on the coast, around Ocean Shores, daytime temperatures in the upper-80s to low 90-90s are expected through Tuesday night.

In Longview and most of southwest Washington temperatures may hit 104 degrees today, followed by 100 on Tuesday.

Good morning! A hot day is in store across the area with highs in the 90s for most and HeatRisk values of Moderate to Major. Limit time outdoors during the afternoon. The heat continues into at least Wednesday before the upper ridge finally starts to break down. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/rtvAjMIi8j — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 14, 2023

According to KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard, while Monday should be as warm as Sunday, the air quality has improved - for now.

With high pressure in control and north wind in the mix, smoke from the Sourdough Fire will move through at times on Monday.

The air quality will come down east and north of Seattle to at least the moderate range and then poor around the fire.

The rest of the area will see some smoke and haze at times, but air quality isn’t forecast to be impacted by much.

North wind will continue to cut off the moderating effect of the ocean, which will mean another hot day, with temps rising a couple of degrees.

This heat is expected to be the longest stretch of heat this year.





