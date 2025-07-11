Seattle’s ‘Downtown Summer Sounds’ starts today

SEATTLE — Free concert series, Downtown Summer Sounds, returns today in downtown Seattle.

Starting Friday, July 11, and running through Monday, August 28, the summer concert series will feature local, national, and international bands playing a little bit of everything, such as indie rock, soul jazz, Cuban funk, and Americana.

Tonight’s show features singer-songwriter Raveena and her Indian-infused R&B pop sound at Westlake Park starting at 5 p.m., with a pre-show beginning at 4 p.m.

Concerts will be held across downtown Seattle, including at Westlake Park, Occidental Square, Bell Street Park, and Union Square.

Find more information here: downtownseattle.org/events/downtown-summer-sounds

Here’s a list of this summer’s lineup:

Raveena / July 11

/ July 11 Racoma / July 16

/ July 16 Cumulus / July 17

/ July 17 Jackie Venson / July 18

/ July 18 Dengue Fever / July 23

/ July 23 Kishi Bashi / July 25

/ July 25 The Softies / July 26

/ July 26 Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble / July 30

/ July 30 Rose City Band / July 31

/ July 31 The High Seagrass / Aug. 6

/ Aug. 6 Taylah Elaine / Aug. 8

/ Aug. 8 Bandits on the Run / Aug. 13

/ Aug. 13 Cimafunk / Aug. 14

/ Aug. 14 54 Ultra / Aug. 20

/ Aug. 20 Berhana / Aug. 21

/ Aug. 21 DRAM / Aug. 22

/ Aug. 22 Lady Wray / Aug. 23

/ Aug. 23 Brittany Davis / Aug. 27

/ Aug. 27 Hollow Coves / Aug. 28

