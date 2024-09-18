Seattle’s Downtown shines brighter with new lighting initiative

SEATTLE — Third Avenue in Downtown Seattle will look a little brighter after SDOT added new lighting as part of the Mayor’s Downtown Activation Plan.

Over the weekend the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) raised new lightning above Third Avenue between Stewart and Virginia streets.

According to SDOT, the goal is to make this part of downtown a welcoming entryway into the city for residents, businesses and visitors.

The new lighting is designed to brighten up downtown and could be implemented in other downtown neighborhoods.

The idea was completed with cooperation between business owners, tenants, community and government partners.

In the future, more downtown areas will see similar lighting displays and area enhancements.

