Seattle woman sues Blue Angels, says military jets terrorized her dying cat and silenced her online

A Seattle woman is suing the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, alleging that their fighter jet performances caused the death of her elderly cat and that she was unconstitutionally blocked from voicing her concerns on the squadron’s official Instagram account.

Lauren Ann Lombardi filed a complaint in U.S. District Court on July 21, seeking declaratory and injunctive relief against three Navy officers in their official capacities: Cmdr. Adam Bryan, Lt. Ben Bushong, and an unnamed social media administrator.

According to the lawsuit, Lombardi claims the Blue Angels’ annual flight demonstrations over Seattle in August 2023 and 2024 subjected her pet cat, Layla, to extreme distress.

Layla, who suffered from congestive heart disease, allegedly became physically ill from the sound of the squadron’s low-flying F/A-18 fighter jets.

Lombardi says the noise triggered panic attacks and dangerously elevated Layla’s heart rate, ultimately leading to her euthanasia in August 2024.

The complaint argues that Lombardi’s attempts to voice her opposition to the airshows via Instagram were met with unconstitutional censorship.

After posting profanity-laced criticisms and sharing a petition titled “We All Want to Feel Safe: No More Blue Angels Over Seattle,” Lombardi says her account was blocked by @usnavyblueangels, the official Blue Angels Instagram page.

“She was prevented from commenting, receiving information, or participating in public discussions on the page,” the complaint states. “This action violates her First Amendment rights by suppressing criticism of government conduct.”

Lombardi is seeking a court order to unblock her account and prohibit the Blue Angels from blocking others based on viewpoint.

She is also asking the court to require Navy personnel to undergo First Amendment training and to award her legal costs.

The lawsuit cites studies on the health impact of jet noise on both humans and animals, claiming the Blue Angels’ demonstrations have led to harm beyond just her household.

One cited study estimated that over 74,000 Puget Sound residents are exposed to noise levels high enough to cause health issues.

The suit also points to evidence that such noise disrupts the behavior of marine life, including endangered orcas.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to the Navy Blue Angels for comment on this lawsuit.

