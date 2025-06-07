Seattle weekend activities: Pride festivals, fishing, thrifting, and more!

SEATTLE — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

The weekend is here, and the forecast says get out and enjoy it!

Plenty of folks will be taking advantage of the natural beauty of our state during a free weekend at Washington State Parks. On Saturday, not only can you get into the Washington State Parks with no Discovery Pass needed, but it is also the Free Fishing Weekend. That means you can fish for SPECIFIC species of fish, including rainbow trout and bass, rockfish, flounder, and more. However, a license is still required for fishing and harvesting of shellfish, salmon, steelhead, and more. Get more details on what you can and can’t catch right here.

It’s one of my favorite weekends of the year in Tacoma. The Northwest Pinball and Arcade show has returned, and all weekend long, the Greater Tacoma Convention Center turns into the biggest arcade in the Pacific Northwest. Over 400 games will be on the floor and playable with your ticket, in addition to guest speakers, workshops, vendors, and even movie screenings. You’ll find me hanging around the Galaga machine. It also acts like an interactive pinball history museum, with machines from the early days of pinball up to the latest and greatest modern machines. Get details and tickets right here.

That’s not the only nerd theme fun this weekend, in Kent on Saturday, it is the Kent Nerd Party. The event’s website says nerds of all fandoms will find something fun to do, whether it’s larping, the LEGO museum, or miniature painting, and that just scratches the surface. This event is free and runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Kent.

Seattle weekend activities to celebrate Pride Month

Pride Month is here, and there are plenty of events to celebrate at. Pride in the Park is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill. It’s free and open to all ages and offers live music, food, drag shows, and lots more. In White Center, over 100 LGBTQ+ friendly vendors will be in downtown White Center for the White Center Pride Street Festival. There will be performances from local musicians, a beer garden, a family play area, and live wrestling. The fun starts at noon and goes until 11 p.m.

The Festál program continues at the Seattle Center, and this weekend’s celebration is the Indigenous Peoples Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be traditional music and dance, weaving demos, poetry, and lots of vendors for art and food. Get the full event schedule right here.

If you are looking for more free fun, Sunday at the Phinney Center is the PhinneyWood Summer Arts Festival, complete with vendors, workshops to help you with your next project, a beer garden, and of course live music and fun for the kids.

If you love to thrift, then you’ll want to head to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, Saturday and Sunday for Thriftapalooza. Here you will find a huge selection of second-hand goods, everything from clothes and home goods to toys and collectibles. If you are looking for a gift for yourself or someone in your life, you are sure to find something fun and unique.

If you are a fan of hitting the links, why not try something a little bit different by golfing…at night. Glow Golf is returning to the Meadows Park Golf Course on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer. Your ticket will get you a round of golf, complete with a light-up ball to track your shots, a drink ticket, and even glow swag. Get details right here.

©2025 Cox Media Group