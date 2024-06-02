Seattle Waterfront rescue, one in critical condition

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a water rescue call in the 400 block of Alaskan Way South early Saturday morning.

According to the SFD, 911 callers reported that a man was in the water clinging to a pier. Fireboat crews pulled him out of the water and transported him to Fire Station 5 where paramedics took over medical care.

Paramedics then transported him to Harborview Medical Hospital in critical condition.

Water rescue response off shore of the 400 block of Alaskan Way S. For a person in the water and in distress. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 2, 2024

