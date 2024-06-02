Local

Seattle Waterfront rescue, one in critical condition

Seattle waterfront

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a water rescue call in the 400 block of Alaskan Way South early Saturday morning.

According to the SFD, 911 callers reported that a man was in the water clinging to a pier. Fireboat crews pulled him out of the water and transported him to Fire Station 5 where paramedics took over medical care.

Paramedics then transported him to Harborview Medical Hospital in critical condition.

