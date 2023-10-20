Seattle University creates endownment honoring the late D’Vonne Pickett Jr.

Oct. 19 marks one year since the fatal shooting of beloved Central District business owner D’Vonne Pickett, Jr.

Pickett, Jr., who was shot while closing up his shipping business, was a father of three and a youth football coach in South Seattle.

#ThePostman One year ago today D'Vonne Pickett Jr. was murdered outside of his business in the #CentralDistrict. The trauma that our community endures murder after murder in this city is incalculable. We deserve safety and peace in our streets. We are tired of documenting death.… pic.twitter.com/2iwAH9Epjr — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) October 19, 2023

In his honor, Seattle University created a new endowment Thursday.

The endowment will help fund the education of future Black and minority-owned business leaders and is live for donations now.





