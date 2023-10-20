Local

Seattle University creates endownment honoring the late D’Vonne Pickett Jr.

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Oct. 19 marks one year since the fatal shooting of beloved Central District business owner D’Vonne Pickett, Jr.

Pickett, Jr., who was shot while closing up his shipping business, was a father of three and a youth football coach in South Seattle.

In his honor, Seattle University created a new endowment Thursday.

The endowment will help fund the education of future Black and minority-owned business leaders and is live for donations now.


